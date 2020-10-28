Zimbabwe plans to gradually reopen borders from December

Harare: Zimbabwe will gradually reopen it's land borders beginning in December, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said.

Addressing a post-cabinet media briefing, Mutsvangwa said on Tuesday that borders to be opened first include the country's busiest, Beitbridge, on the border with South Africa, and Plumtree which borders with Botswana, Xinhua reported.

"The borders will open first to private passenger vehicles and pedestrian traffic from December 1, 2020, while further assessment is being undertaken with regard to preparations for handling public passenger transport," said Mutsvangwa.

She said the borders will operate between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., until further notice.

Zimbabwe closed it's ports of entry in March following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the government has allowed inter-city travel to resume, cross-border public transport remains banned.

The country reopened it's skies to international flights at the beginning of this month as the government gradually reopens the economy.

Zimbabwe has recorded 8,303 Covid-19 cases, including 7,797 recoveries and 242 deaths as of October 26.

— IANS