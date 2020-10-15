Will resign after parliamentary elections: Kyrghyz Prez

Bishkek: Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that he will resign after the new parliamentary elections and the announcement of his successor.

"Today, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Sadyr Zhaparov after the parliament approved him as the prime minister of the country," Press Secretary Tolgonai Stamalieva told the media on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Zhaparov voiced his demand that the President should step down, Xinhua news agency quoted Stamalieva as saying.

"Sooronbai Jeenbekov once again stressed that now he has no right to leave the presidency, as this will lead to an unpredictable scenario of the development of events to the detriment of the state.

"He recalled that he adheres to the same position that he voiced on October 9 - he will resign after he returns the country to the legal field - after the parliamentary elections, the announcement of the election of a new president of the country," the Press Secretary added.

Kyrgyzstan has been gripped by unrest sparked by allegations of vote buying and impropriety in the October 4 elections, in which 16 political parties participated.

Preliminary results showed that four parties crossed the 7 per cent threshold to enter the parliament.

Some parties which failed to meet the threshold organized nationwide protests the next day, demanding the annulment of the elections and claiming gross violations.

The protests led to clashes between the police and protesters.

Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission (CEC) later annulled the results of the elections.

Last week, the CEC said that it will set a time for new parliamentary elections by November 6.

