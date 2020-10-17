Top
 The Hawk |  17 Oct 2020 7:25 AM GMT

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany recovers from COVID-19

Washington: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday (local time) announced that she had recovered from COVID-19.

"Blessed to be COVID clear!" McEnany wrote on Twitter.

The press secretary said she had tested positive for the coronavirus disease on October 5.

Prior to this, US President Donald Trump had contracted COVID-19. After undergoing treatment, the US leader tested negative for the virus on October 10.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US continues to the worst affected country in the world with 8,049,396 cases and 218,588 deaths.

—ANI

