WH Gift Shop sells 'Trump defeats Covid' commemorative coin

Washington: The White House Gift Shop (WHGS) started selling a "Trump defeats Covid" commemorative coin ahead of President Donald Trump's return from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following his hospitalisation on October 2 after he tested positive for the disease.

Anthony Giannini, Chairman of the WHGS, designed the $100 coin as the final one in a series to mark Trump's first term in office, The Hill news website said in a report.

"When we at WHGS first heard the sad news of President Trump's positive Covid-19 test, once again we had faith and prayed, yet we knew our President would find a way to knockout Covid-19 in early rounds of this battle," Giannini said in a statement on Monday.

"President Trump, as you know, is a fan of boxing, and the new coin design features more than a hint of superhero qualities in history's most fascinating President."

A picture of the coin, which is scheduled to ship on November 14, was not immediately available.

Twenty per cent of the proceeds are designated to go to coronavirus prevention and cancer treatment.

The coin went on sale before Trump was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at 6.30 p.m. on Monday.

He spent three nights following his announcement.

— IANS



