We don't lose because of one player, says Mourinho

Brighton: After suffering a 1-0 shock defeat against Brighton on Monday, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said that the side did not lose because of any individual player.

When asked about striker Gareth Bale's performance, Mourinho refused to answer the question, stating that "I do not think it is fair to answer".

Bale has been unable to rediscover his best form in familiar surroundings, scoring just four goals in 15 appearances across all competitions.

"We lost a match and when we lose a match, we lose a match, we lose altogether. We do not lose because of one player, or one bad performance. We lose together," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"So I do not think it is fair, especially for myself, in representation of my team, I do not think it is fair to answer to you to that question, especially now. If that question comes in a great moment for the team, and after a victory, and when Gareth like the team plays a good game, it is easier for me to answer to you. I do not want to do that. We lost, and we all lost," he added.

Before the clash, Mourinho had said that Bale has to step up for his side in the absence of injured Harry Kane.

Kane had suffered injuries to both ankles during the club's match against Liverpool. Liverpool registered a 3-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League on Friday.

Kane was forced to withdraw at the half-time interval after suffering multiple knocks and Mourinho is expecting the player to be out for "a few weeks".

"It is a crucial moment for him [Gareth Bale], he feels better and better. When you lose a player of Harry's quality, other players have to step up and hopefully Bale can help us," Mourinho said.

Bale might get another chance to prove himself when Tottenham play host to Chelsea in a crucial London derby clash on Friday. (ANI)