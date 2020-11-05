We believe we will emerge victorious: Joe Biden

Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday exuded his confidence that he will win the presidential polls once the counting is finished.

"After a long night of counting, it's clear that we will win enough states to get 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency," Mr Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware.

Mr Biden further said that he was not here to declare anything, but he was confident that he would emerge victorious.

"We are campaigning as Democrats, but I will govern as an American president," CNN quoted Biden as saying.

"The presidency, itself, is not a partisan institution. It's the one office in this nation that represents everyone and it demands a duty of care for all Americans and that is precisely what I will do," he added.



—UNI