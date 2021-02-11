Violence against migrants at EU borders should stop: IOM

Geneva: The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has urged the European Union (EU) and its member states to stop "pushbacks, collective expulsions and the use of violence" against migrant groups and refugees at the bloc's borders.

The Geneva-based organization made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday after receiving documented reports that indicated several forms of brutality against migrants at the EU's external land and maritime borders, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Our direct interactions, with migrants, including during the delivery of assistance, as well as various testimonies and photographs shared by NGOs and the media, confirm the level of brutality they were subjected to before being pushed back across maritime and land borders," the UN body said in the statement.

Eugenio Ambrosi, IOM Chief of Staff, condemned the incidents, saying that "the use of excessive force and violence against civilians is unjustifiable".

"States' sovereignty – including their competence to maintain the integrity of their borders – must be aligned with their obligations under international law and respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all."

The IOM reminded that pushbacks and collective expulsions are prohibited under international and EU law.

As proofs of brutality continue to come, sometimes in the form of direct testimony or photographs, the IOM called for better "migration and asylum policy and governance".

It also said it supports the establishment of an "independent border monitoring mechanism, working closely with" the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights.

The mechanism was suggested previously by the European Commission.

According to UNHCR data, there were 26 million refugees and 45.7 million internally displaced persons in Europe.

