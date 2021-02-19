Top
Home > World > US withdraws Trumps Administration Statements on reimposing Iran sanctions

US withdraws Trump's Administration Statements on reimposing Iran sanctions

 The Hawk |  19 Feb 2021 6:48 AM GMT

US withdraws Trumps Administration Statements on reimposing Iran sanctions
X

United Nations: The United States withdrew the former Trump administration declaration of reimposing all United Nations sanction on Iran, US Acting Permanent Representative to the world body Richard Mills announced in a letter.

"I write to notify the Security Council, on behalf of my Government, that the United States of America hereby withdraws its letters to the Security Council of August 20, 2020 (S/2020/815), August 21, 2020 (S/2020/822), and September 21, 2020 (S/2020/927)," Mills wrote to the UN Security Council president on Thursday.

On August 20, then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the then UN Security Council President Dian Triansyah Djani requesting that the 2015 nuclear agreement's snapback sanctions mechanism under UN Resolution 2231 be invoked.

A month later, Pompeo announced that all the previously scrapped UN sanctions against Iran were being reinstated.

—UNI

Updated : 19 Feb 2021 6:48 AM GMT
Tags:    US   Donald Trump   Iran   world news   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X