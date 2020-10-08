US VP Debate: Attacks and counterattacks on Trump's decisions regarding China

Washington: Kamala Harris and Mike Pence on Wednesday (local time) engaged in a series of scathing attacks on each other while debating on the decisions taken by President Donald Trump with regard to China.

During the debate, the Vice President said President Trump had "suspended all travel from China" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further said that Joe Biden, in the contrary, had opposed Trump's decision by calling it as "xenophobic".

"Biden opposed that decision. He said it was xenophobic," Pence said.

Speaking on the trade war between the US and China, Harris attacked Pence and said that the "so-called trade war" resulted in the loss of 300,000 manufacturing jobs

"The Vice President earlier said it's what he thinks as an accomplishment that the President's trade war with China," she said.

"You lost that trade war. You lost it. What ended up happening is because of a so-called trade war with China, America lost 300,000 manufacturing jobs."

Meanwhile, the Vice President slammed Joe Biden for being a "cheerleader for communist China".

"Joe Biden has been a cheerleader for communist China over the last several decades. And Senator Harris, you're entitled to your opinion, not your own facts," Pence said.

Among the other topics debated between the two Vice-Presidential candidates, another issue that brought a series of attacks and counterattacks was -- Trump's earlier statement on climate change.

Earlier, President Trump had cast doubt on the observations of scientists about climate change and predicted that it would soon get "cooler".

While denying that climate crisis poses an existential threat, Pence said, "There are no more hurricanes today than there were 100 years ago, but many climate alarmists use hurricanes and fires to try and sell the Green New Deal."

Though both Harris and Biden do not support the progressive Green New Deal, she said, "Let's talk about who is prepared to lead our country over the course of the next four years on what is an existential threat to us as human beings. Joe is about saying, 'We're going to invest in renewable energy, it's going to be about the creation of millions of jobs, we will achieve zero emissions by 2050, carbon neutral by 2035. Joe has a plan."

Biden would rejoin the Paris climate accord, which Trump left, the Democratic nominee added.

—ANI