US Supreme Court agrees to review Trump's 'Public Charge' immigration rule

 The Hawk |  23 Feb 2021 5:07 AM GMT

Washington: The US Supreme Court on Monday agreed to review a Trump-era policy that denies permanent status to immigrants likely to use government benefits.

The court granted the petition for a writ of certiorari - which is a request to review a lower court case - regarding a legal dispute between the Department of Homeland Security and the states of New York, Connecticut and Vermont as well as immigrants' rights groups.

The Trump rule calls for denying permanent residency status to immigrants who are likely to use public benefits such as food stamps, Medicaid, and housing vouchers.

However, the "public charge" law is likely to be overturned by sitting US President Joe Biden. (ANI)

