US Senate Majority Leader McConnell wins re-election

Washington: US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won his seventh term as the senior Senator from Kentucky, defeating Democratic nominee Amy McGrath.

With 79 per cent of the votes counted on Tuesday night, McConnell led McGrath, one of his toughest challengers since he was elected to the Senate in 1984, 57.9 per cent to 38.3 per cent, NBC News reported.

In his victory speech, McConnell said: "I'm the only one of the four Congressional leaders not from New York or California.

"I never imagined Kentuckians would make me the longest-serving senator in our state's history or that my fellow Senate Republicans would make me the longest-serving Republican leader in US Senate history.

"Together, we've used Kentucky's front-row seat for the good of our state and of our nation.

"Tonight, Kentuckians said, 'We're not finished yet'. Kentucky wants more of the policies that built the best economy in modern history, not socialism that would stifle prosperity and hurt workers."

McGrath has not commented on the development yet.

The 78-year-old McConnell is also expected to seek re-election to his post as Senate Majority Leader.

—IANS