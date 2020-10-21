US reports over 60k new Covid-19 cases

Washington: Amid an ongoing resurgence, the US, currently the worst-hit country by the Covid-19 pandemic, has reported a total of 60,315 new cases, taking the overall infection tally to 8,272,427, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Besides the new cases on Tuesday, the US also reported an additional 933 fatalities, which the increased the death toll to 220,992.

According to health experts, the increase in the number of single-day coronavirus cases were at levels not seen since the summer, CNN reported.

On Monday, the country reported 58,300 new cases on Monday, which was the highest since the first week of August.

Since September, the average daily new cases have increased by 70 per cent, when the country was at a two-month low of about 34,300.

"(With) the fact that we're only going to see more transmission occur with indoor air, people inside, this is going to be a rough fall," Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CNN on Tuesday.

The states of Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia and Wisconsin, reported their peak Covid-19 hospitalizations in the past week, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

— IANS