US Prez polls: Republicans need electoral votes from toss-up states & lean Dem states

New Delhi: Democrats in the US are sitting pretty with 290 electoral votes while Republicans have 163 electoral votes and would need votes from the toss up states and the Democrat column in the Presidential elections.

As per the Cook Political Report of 2020 Electoral College Ratings, Democrats have 188 electoral votes from 14 states in the Solid Democrat column in California (55), Connecticut (7), Delaware (3), Washington DC (3), Hawaii (4), Illinois (20), Maine 1st CD (1, Maryland (10), Massachusetts (11), New Jersey (14), New Mexico (5), New York (29), Oregon (7), Rhode Island (4), Vermont (3), and Washington (12).

Democrats have 290 electoral votes in the Solid, Likely and Lean categories and would need 0 electoral votes from the Toss Up column, the report said.

In the likely Democrat column there are 3 states with 24 Electoral Votes, Colorado (9), Maine (2) and Virginia (13).

The lean democrat column has 7 states with 78 Electoral Votes. These include Arizona (11), Michigan (16), Minnesota (10), Nebraska 2nd CD (1), Nevada (6), New Hampshire (4), Pennsylvania (20) and Wisconsin (10).

There are five toss up states with 85 Electoral Votes including Florida (29), Georgia (16), Iowa (6), Maine 2nd CD (1), North Carolina (15) and Ohio (18).

Republicans have to do hard work as they have 163 electoral votes in the Solid, Likely and Lean categories and would need 85 (100%) electoral votes from the Toss Up column plus 22 votes from the Lean Democrat column.

There are 13 Solid Republican states with 77 Electoral Votes including Alabama (9), Arkansas (6), Idaho (4), Kentucky (8), Louisiana (8), Mississippi (6), Nebraska (2), Nebraska 1st CD (1), Nebraska 3rd CD (1), North Dakota (3) Oklahoma (7), South Dakota (3), Tennessee (11), West Virginia (5) and Wyoming (3).

The likely Republican are 7 states with 48 electoral votes of Alaska (3), Indiana (11), Kansas (6), Missouri (10), Montana (3), South Carolina (9) and Utah (6).

The lean Republican state is Texas with 38 electoral votes. Republicans need 100 per cent electoral votes from the five toss up states of Florida, Gerogia, Iowa, Maine 2nd CD, North Carolina and Ohio.

They also need 22 votes from the lean Democrat states of Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to the report, 48 states and the District of Columbia each allocate their Electoral College votes on a winner-take-all basis. Maine and Nebraska each award two electoral votes to the statewide winner and one electoral vote to the winner in each congressional district.

—IANS