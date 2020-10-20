Top
Home > World > U.S., Japan, Australia Conducted Naval Exercises In South China Sea Monday - U.S. Navy

U.S., Japan, Australia Conducted Naval Exercises In South China Sea Monday - U.S. Navy

 The Hawk |  20 Oct 2020 11:22 AM GMT

U.S., Japan, Australia Conducted Naval Exercises In South China Sea Monday - U.S. Navy

Tokyo: The United States, Japan and Australia conducted trilateral naval exercises in the South China Sea on Oct. 19, the U.S. Seventh Fleet said on Tuesday.

It was their fifth joint operations this year in the fleet's area of operations, it said in a statement

The operations took place as the United States and its allies have stepped up calls for a "free and open" Indo-Pacific amid mounting concerns about China's assertiveness in the region.

—REUTERS

Updated : 20 Oct 2020 11:22 AM GMT
Tags:    United States   Japan   Australia   Naval Exercises   South China   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X