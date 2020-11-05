US House sees largest group of openly LGBTQ candidates elected

Washington: The Democratic-led US House of Representatives witnessed the largest and most diverse group of openly LGBTQ candidates being elected and re-election to Congress in the recently concluded election.

In a statement on Wednesday, the the LGBTQ Victory Fund, a national organization that works to increase the number of openly LGBTQ elected officials in government, confirmed that nine candidates of the community have won, reports The Hill news website.

Of the nine, seven are in the House and two in the Senate, it added.

According to the group, New York Democrats Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres became the first openly gay African-African men to win an election to Congress.

Confirming his win on Twitter on Wednesday night, Jones said: "I am humbled by the trust voters in Westchester and Rockland have placed in me, and grateful for the opportunity to serve the community that raised me -- the community that just sent an openly gay, Black guy who grew up in Section 8 housing and on food stamps to Congress."

The next session of Congress "will have the largest and most diverse group of LGBTQ leaders in history and with increased representation comes increased political power", The Hill news website quoted Annise Parker, president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, as saying in Wednesday's statement.

"These LGBTQ members of Congress will influence how their constituents and colleagues view our community and ensure issues of equality remain a priority," she added.

This year, more than 25 openly LGBTQ candidates won Democratic or Republican congressional primaries, setting a new record.

—IANS