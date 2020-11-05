US Elections 2020: Oregon deploys National Guard in Portland to control post-election riots

Oregon: In order to deal with the riots in wake of the Presidential Elections in downtown Portland, authorities in Oregon decided to send units of the National Guard to the city to provide assistance to law enforcement officers, said Multnomah county sheriff's office on Wednesday (local time).

"Widespread violence is occurring in Downtown Portland. In the interest of public safety, Governor Kate Brown, under the advice of the Unified Command, has activated the use of the Oregon National Guard to assist local law enforcement in responding to any acts of violence, and to maintain public order and ensure community safety," a tweet from the Sherriff's office read.

"Guard members are trained in crowd control and will be riding with local response teams. They are dressed in military-style garb, which is their uniform," it added.

According to Sputnik, earlier in the day, Portland police declared mass gatherings in downtown Portland riots. One group of protesters reportedly began smashing shop windows and throwing objects at law enforcement officers. At least 10 people have been detained in the city.

As per the latest projections, former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 253 to 213 electoral college votes, according to CNN.

