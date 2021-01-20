US Covid-19 deaths top 400,000: Johns Hopkins University

New York: The US reached the grim milestone of 400,000 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With the national case count topping 24.16 million, the death toll across the US rose to 400,022, according to the CSSE data, Xinhua news agency reported.

New York State reported 41,350 fatalities, at the top of the US state-level death toll list. California recorded the second most deaths of 33,763, followed by Texas with 32,729 deaths and Florida with 24,274 deaths, the CSSE tally showed.

States with more than 12,000 fatalities also include New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Massachusetts and Georgia.

The US remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's highest caseload and death toll, accounting for more than 25 per cent of the global cases and nearly 20 per cent of the global deaths.

Last year, US Covid-19 deaths hit 100,000 on May 27, topped 200,000 on September 22, and crossed 300,000 on December 14.

It took nearly four months for the national death toll to climb from 100,000 to 200,000, less than three months to jump from 200,000 to 300,000 and only more than one month to soar from 300,000 to 400,000.

An updated model forecast by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projected a total of 566,720 Covid-19 deaths in the US by May 1, 2021, based on the current projection scenario.

—IANS