UN, partners plan aid for people displaced by Syria wildfires

United Nations: The UN and its humanitarian partners have coordinated with authorities in Syria to develop a contingency response plan after wildfires have killed three people and displaced as many as 25,000 others.

In a statement on Monday, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said that 79 others were also hospitalised due to the wildfires in the coastal regions of Latakia and Tartous and Homs, Xinhua news agency reported.

Early estimates indicate that up to 140,000 people may have been impacted by the damage.

"Our colleagues at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs are coordinating with authorities and humanitarian partners to help develop a contingency response plan," Dujarric said.

At least 156 wildfires were reported in the three governorates, with significant spread reported across several areas on October 9 and 10, he said.

Local authorities reported on Sunday that all the fires had been contained but the risk of reignition remains in some areas.

—IANS