UK PM facing ruling party rebellion over Covid-19 curbs

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was facing yet another Conservative Party rebellion against the 'rule of six' and the 10 p.m. pub curfew, which were imposed in the country as part of the government's efforts to curb Covid-19 spread, the media reported on Tuesday.

MPs will vote on Tuesday, the day the Prime Minister addresses the virtual Conservative Party conference, on the regulations which enforce the rule of six in England in order to allow them to continue, the Metro newspaper reported.

One of the key rebels, Steve Baker, said: "Consensus among Conservative MPs seems to be around two points - that children should be excluded from the rule of six and that the 10 p.m. curfew is not justified by evidence.

"I wouldn't expect to win a vote on either issue. The reality is we need to persuade the government on all these matters."

Baker further claimed that hard negotiations were happening in order to "keep the Conservative Party together".

It comes after as many as 100 Conservative MPs were said to be gearing up for a lockdown revolt against their own government last week.

As of Tuesday, the UK has reported a total of 518,222 coronavirus cases and 42,459 deaths.

— IANS