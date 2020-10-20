UK Health Minister pictured without mask in chauffeur-driven car

London: UK Health Minister Matt Hancock has come under fire after he was photographed without a mask in a chauffeur-driven car, media reports said on Tuesday.

According to the incumbent regulations imposed in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a 200-pound fine is imposed on anyone who they fail to wear face coverings inside taxis or private hire cars, but chauffeur-driven cars are exempt, the Metro newspaper reported.

But Downing Street last month ordered Ministers to use face coverings while in government vehicles, and according to a No 10 spokesperson, masks were available in all ministerial cars.

Despite the order, Hancock was pictured while riding in the backseat of his ministerial car on Monday evening.

When asked by the BBC if Hancock will be reprimanded for breaking the rules, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said he had not seen the picture and added: "On the general point, we set out at the time that we were making face coverings available in all ministerial cars so that ministers would be able to wear them."

The latest development comes after Hancock was accused of flouting the country's 10 p.m. curfew by joining MPs for drinks in a bar at the House of Commons earlier this month.

— IANS