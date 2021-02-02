Top
Home > World > Two soldiers injured in explosion in Afghanistans Kabul

Two soldiers injured in explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul

 The Hawk |  2 Feb 2021 10:10 AM GMT

Two soldiers injured in explosion in Afghanistans Kabul
X

Kabul: At least two soldiers were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul on Tuesday morning.

The blast took place in the Joy Sher area of the Kabul's second district at around 7 am (local time), TOLO News reported.

So far, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the blast. This comes after a civilian and a security force member were killed on Monday in a blast on an army vehicle in Kabul's PD7.

"Kabul police confirmed that one civilian and one security force member were killed in a blast on an army vehicle in Kabul's PD7 and another security force member was wounded," TOLO News had said in a tweet. (ANI)

Updated : 2 Feb 2021 10:10 AM GMT
Tags:    Afghanistan   Kabul   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X