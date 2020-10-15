Trump wears 'MAGA' cap, pulls off tie at Iowa rally

Washington: In another re-election campaign rally following his Covid-19 diagnosis earlier this month, US President Donald Trump donned a 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) cap and pulled off his tie to cheers from supporters in Des Moines, Iowa.

"Should I take off the tie or not? What do you think?" Trump asked the large crowd of supporters on Wednesday night at the Des Moines International Airport.

The President then loosened his red tie and threw it to the side of the stage, after which he said: "Oh, that feels so much better. That feels better. That feels good. Now we can all relax and have a good time."

His address mainly focused on his Democratic rival Joe Biden, what his administration has offered to the farmers of the state, while also touting his Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who completed her third day of confirmation hearings earlier Wednesday, The Hill news website reported.

This was the President's third public event after his October 2 announcement that he and the First Lady had tested positive for the disease.

On Tuesday, he campaigned in Pennsylvania and on Monday night, Trump held a rally in Sanford, Florida, which came about a week after he was discharged from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington following his Covid-19 treatment, reports The Hill news website.

Before he left for the rally on Monday, White House physician Sean Conley said that Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus "on consecutive days", in the first public disclosure about the US President's health status.

On October 10, Trump made his first public appearance at a White House, two days after Conley had cleared him for public engagements "based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting".

