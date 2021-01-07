Trump urges supporters to 'go home' after US Capitol stormed amid demonstrations

Washington: US President Donald Trump urged his supporters to "go home" after some of them stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, where lawmakers were certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

"You have to go home now. We have to have peace," Trump said in a video clip posted on Twitter. "We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt."

The President, however, continued to push claims of a "fraudulent" election, which had been dismissed by US courts at different levels due to a profound lack of evidence, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The Republican addressed a massive crowd of his supporters outside the White House earlier in the day and encouraged demonstrations on Capitol Hill.

—IANS