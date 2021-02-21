Trump to take on Biden's amnesty and border policies at Conservative Political Action Conference

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump will address next week's Conservative Political Action Conference and speak about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.
"Also look for the 45th President to take on President Biden's disastrous amnesty and border policies," CNN quoted the source as saying.
The speaking engagement would mark Trump's first public appearance following his departure from the White House last month, CNN reported. (ANI)
Updated : 21 Feb 2021 6:08 AM GMT
