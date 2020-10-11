Trump 'no longer a transmission threat to others'

Washington: The White House physician said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump no longer posses a risk of transmitting COVID-19 to others.

Dr Sean Conley's memo is the first update about Mr Trump's health since Thursday.

Earlier on Saturday the president delivered a speech in front of cheering supporters, without a mask, at the White House in his first public appearance since being discharged from hospital, with concerns that he might still be contagious following his three-day hospital stay.

The doctor's memo said the latest tests on the president revealed there was "no longer evidence of actively replicating virus", BBC reported.

However, it was not clear whether this meant that he had tested negative for COVID-19.

