Trump campaign files lawsuit to stop counting in Michigan: Bill Stepien

Washington: The US President Donald Trump Campaign has filed a lawsuit to halt the counting in the state of Michigan, Manager Bill Stepien said on Wednesday.

"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted," Sputnik quoted Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien as saying, citing a statement.

"We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access," he added.

Stepien noted the Trump campaign has been denied its right under the law to a meaningful access to observe the vote counting in a situation when the presidential race is extremely tight.

"President Trump's campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law," Stepien added.

In the lawsuit, the Trump campaign accuses Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of violating state constitution and election laws by allowing absentee mail-in voter ballots to be processed and counted without allowing "challenges" to observe the video of the ballot boxes where these ballots were placed.

—UNI