Home > World > Trump Calls for no Violence, Asks Americans to Help Calm Tempers

Trump Calls for 'no Violence', Asks Americans to Help Calm Tempers

 The Hawk |  14 Jan 2021 6:32 AM GMT

Trump Calls for no Violence, Asks Americans to Help Calm Tempers
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump urged for calm as security agencies reported they have received inputs of possible armed violence by his supporters here and across the country ahead of the January 20 inauguration of his successor Joe Biden. "In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind," Trump said in a statement issued by the White House on Wednesday.

"That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers," said the outgoing President as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives started a debate on impeaching him. Trump is on the verge of becoming the only president in US history to be impeached twice.

—PTI

Updated : 14 Jan 2021 6:32 AM GMT
Tags:    Donald Trump   Americans   

