Trump backs falconer's bizarre Benghazi blood-sacrifice conspiracy theory

Washington: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday supported the famous conspiracy theory that four Americans were killed in the 2012 Benghazi attack to cover up the blood-sacrifice of Navy SEALs and the "fact" that Osama Bin Laden is still alive.



According to a report by Daily Beast, Trump's promotion of the new Benghazi conspiracy theory, which is fast gaining traction on the far right, came in the form of a retweet of a QAnon believer pushing the claim. As many as 14,000 times was the President's tweet about Benghazi retweeted.

The theory further states that Osama Bin Laden's body-double, rather than the actual terrorist, was killed in 2011.

These bizarre theories have been made by a falconer, Alan Howell Parrot. He has claimed to have uncovered secrets about Al-Qaeda, Iran, and the US intelligence in his work as a falconer for Middle Eastern power players, Daily Beast reported.

Alan Howell Parrot, born in New England, had changed his religion to Sikhism at the age of 22, changed his name to Hari Har Singh Khalsa and started wearing a turban. He is now a falcon breeder in New Mexico.

Singh had shot to fame after giving a video of his interview by conservative personality Nick Noe and the father of a former Navy SEAL who died in Benghazi, was played at the American Priority Conference, a pro-Trump event held at Trump's Miami resort.

In the video, Singh had made claims like "collusion between Iran, former US Vice President Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton ahead of the attack".

He claimed that Biden had made a deal with Iran to "set up" Bin Laden's 2011 death in Pakistan. However, when Iran double-crossed the US and "switched in a Bin Laden body double", Biden and Clinton "arranged for a Navy SEAL helicopter to be shot down to keep the truth about the raid from getting out."

"Vice President Biden paid with the blood of Seal Team 6...He spent their blood like currency," Singh was quoted as saying in the video.

Later in the video, Noe claimed that the Benghazi compound was attacked to cover up the fact that, supposedly, the missile used in the helicopter attack came from the United States, Daily Beast said.

"It's just so wicked," the falconer said. He also claimed that he has "terabytes" of evidence to prove the conspiracy theory to Trump.

While endorsing these bizarre claims, Trump reposted a link of an article about the falconer's claims on not-so-known website "DHJH Media" written by blogger Kari Donovan, who calls herself as an "ex-community organiser" and writes about "cultural marxism."

However, Donovan has backed away from the falconer's claims as Daily Beast quoted her as saying a few hours after Trump retweeted her story, "I have no proof that the Whistleblower's claim (sic) are true."

