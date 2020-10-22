Tokyo's Covid tally reaches 29,520 with 185 new cases

Tokyo: Tokyo reported 185 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of infections in the capital to 29,520.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government's preliminary figures, the latest daily tally marks the third straight day when new cases have been in triple digits, Xinhua news agency reported.

The metropolitan government said of those newly infected, the majority were aged in 20s and 30s, although numbers in their 40s and 50s were also comparatively high.

The local government added that the number of people who have been hospitalized by the pneumonia-causing virus and designated "seriously ill" as of Thursday totaled 24, based on the Tokyo standard, with the figure remaining the same as the previous day.

—IANS