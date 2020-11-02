Sword attack in Canada premeditated: Police

Quebec: Canadian police has said that a sword attack which killed two people and wounded five in Quebec city was premeditated, and charges are expected on the suspect, who has been arrested.

"There needs to be solidarity," Xinhua news agency quoted Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume as saying at a news conference on Sunday.

"This tragedy adds to our collective mental load from the pandemic, we will do everything necessary to deal with the psychological consequences of the tragedy," the Myor added

Labeaume was joined by Quebec deputy premier Genevieve Guilbault and Quebec City Police Chief Robert Pigeon on Sunday with an update on the events.

Pigeon said charges are expected, adding that the attack was premeditated and the 24-year-old suspect from Montreal was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The suspect has no previous criminal record and some of the five injured people suffered serious stab wounds, but that their lives are not in danger.

"I was devastated when I heard about this tragedy last night," said Guilbault, recalling the Quebec City mosque attack less than four years ago.

"It reminded us all of the tragedy on the 29th of January, 2017, when six of our people in Quebec City died."

The suspect was arrested at around 1 a.m. Sunday after police were first notified of the stabbings in the city, which is the capital of Quebec province, before 10.30 p.m. on Saturday.

"According to our initial information, there is no indication that the suspect may have acted on motives other than personal ones," Quebec City police said on Sunday morning.

Earlier Sunday, Canadian politicians at all levels took to Twitter after the attack voicing their horror on the incident.

"My heart breaks for the loved ones of the two people killed in last night's horrific attack in Quebec City," wrote Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I'm also wishing a full recovery to the injured. We're keeping you in our thoughts and will be there for you. To all the first responders, thank you for your critical work."

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said: "Quebec wakes up after a night of horror. I do not have the words to describe such a tragedy."

