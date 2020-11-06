Swedish PM self-quarantines after possible exposure to Covid-19

Stockholm: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has self-quarantined after one of his close contacts was exposed to someone who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that his contact had tested negative and that he himself was feeling well, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We have no symptoms," Lofven wrote of himself and his wife, adding that "in accordance with recommendations, we will take a corona test as soon as possible".

The Prime Minister plans to work remotely while he and his wife stay at home "for the time being".

He also urged Swedes to take the Public Health Agency's recommendations seriously and to stay at home at the slightest sign of a flu.

The Prime Minister's decision to go into quarantine comes at a time when Sweden is experiencing a growing infection rate, with several regions introducing stricter social-distancing recommendations and restrictions.

Swedish Public Health Agency reported 4,034 new infections and five new deaths from the coronavirus since Wednesday.

To date, the country has registered 141,764 confirmed cases and 6,002 deaths.

—IANS