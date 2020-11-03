Special prayers for Kamala Harris in TN village

Chennai: Special prayers were held at a temple in Tamil Nadu for the victory of Indian-origin Kamala Harris, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, in the US presidential election on Tuesday.

The prayers were held at the Sri Dharmasastha Temple in Thulasendrapuram village, which according to reports, was where Harris' maternal grandfather P.V. Gopalan hailed from.

Earlier when the California Senator was nominated as the Vice Presidential candidate, the village locals celebrated the news by distributing sweets.

Besides the race to the White House between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden, all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will also be in the fray on Tuesday.

More than a dozen state and territorial governorships, among many other state and local posts, will also be contested.

