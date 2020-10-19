South African health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Cape Town: South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his wife tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a statement late on Sunday.

"I am now in quarantine at home and both my wife and I remain optimistic that we will fully recover from this virus," Mkhize was quoted as saying in the statement.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa's worst affected country hit the 700,00 mark on Friday since the first case was diagnosed in March this year.

—UNI