Social-distancing measures relaxed in HK

Hong Kong: Social-distancing measures in Hong Kong were relaxed on Friday which will now to allow at least six people to sit at a restaurant table, up from the initial four, while the limit on groups in bars and pubs also increased from two to four.

As per the relaxation, eating and drinking establishments will be also allowed to offer dine-in services until 2 a.m., an extension from midnight, reports the South China Morning Post newspaper.

But customers must wear a mask when not seated and are not allowed to eat or drink away from their tables.

Capacity limits also increased from 50 per cent to 75 per cent for restaurants, bars and pubs, nightclubs, swimming pools and public entertainment venues such as theme parks and museums.

But the ban on public gatherings larger than four, the mandatory wearing of masks on public transport, and other related social-distancing rules remain in place

However, infectious disease expert Leung Chi-chiu warned the coronavirus situation in Hong Kong remained unstable despite the number local cases dropping in recent weeks.

"Although the number of in October is lower than that in July, the epidemic has still not reached a controlled stage," he was quoted as saying during a local radio programme on Friday.

On Thursday, the city registered two imported cases and one locally transmitted infection, increasing the official tally to 5,313, with 105 deaths.

