S.Korean, US Presidents hold phone talks

Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday held phone talks with his American counterpart Joe Biden over the Korean Peninsula issue and other matters, the presidential Blue House in Seoul said.

During the 30-minute conversation, Moon proposed that Seoul and Washington make joint efforts to advance the denuclearization of and the permanent peace settlement on the Peninsula, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two leaders exchanged opinions about other global issues, such as climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, global economic recovery, among others, according to the Blue House.

They agreed to continue close communications and to hold summit as early as the pandemic is stabilized.

It was their first phone dialogue since Biden was sworn in as the US President on January 20.

They talked over phone on November 12, 2020 following Biden's presidential election victory.

