S.Korea reports 392 more Covid-19 cases

Seoul: South Korea on Sunday reported 392 more coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infections to 75,084.

The daily caseload hovered around 400 for the past week, after peaking at 1,240 on December 25, 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.

The virus spread showed signs of moderating this year, but the daily number of infections has hovered above 100 since November 8, 2020, owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 127 were Seoul residents and 99 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-three were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,112.

Twelve more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,349. The total fatality rate stood at 1.80 per cent.

A total of 486 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 62,530. The total recovery rate was 83.28 per cent.

The country has tested more than 5.35 million people, among whom 5,143,500 tested negative for the virus and 135,765 are being checked.

