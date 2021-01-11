S.Korea can hold dialogue with Pyongyang anytime: Prez





Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that his government can hold a dialogue with North Korea anytime, anywhere and even in a contactless way.

"Our willingness to meet at anytime and any place and to hold dialogue even in a contactless way has not been unchanged," Moon said in a nationally televised New Year's speech.

Moon said the main power of the Korean Peninsula peace process is dialogue, coexistence and cooperation, hoping to open a way for peace and coexistence in the process of addressing the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

He proposed to North Korea joining a regional dialogue for anti-epidemic, healthcare cooperation in Asia, saying inter-Korean cooperation to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak could expand into a cooperation in dealing with other safety issues such as the infectious disease of domestic animals and the natural disaster.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the two Koreas becoming members of the UN simultaneously, Moon pointed out.

The two sides should "join hands to prove that peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula are helpful to the international community as well," he said.

"It's our duty to pass on a Korean Peninsula of peace without war and nuclear weapons to our descendants," Yonhap News Agency quoted the President as saying.

He also said his government will strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance after US President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th President on January 20.

Moon vowed to make a "last-ditch effort" to pull off a "great transition" in the stalled North Korea-US dialogue.

—IANS