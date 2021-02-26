Six killed, over 50 injured in road accident in Bangladesh

Dhaka: At least six people were killed and over 50 injured in a head-on collision between ENA Paribahan and London Express at Rashidpur on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

The tragic accident took place at Rashidpur of Dakshin Surma Police Station around 0800 hrs on Friday, the officer in charge of South Surma Police Station (OC) Monirul Islam said.

He said two high-speed buses of London Express (Dhaka Metro-B 15-316) leaving Dhaka and Dhaka-bound ENA Paribahan (Dhaka Metro B-14-6311) leaving Sylhet collided head-on. The front of both buses is dented.

Meanwhile, the police recovered the bodies of four persons at the spot and sent them to the morgue of MAG Osmani Medical College. Several injured passengers, including another body, were rushed to a hospital before police arrived on the scene.

Jasim Ahmed, a passenger on the London Express, said the bus driver was repeatedly overtaking on the way from Dhaka. He was also warned several times. But did not listen. Jasim said he was driving the bus very fast.

—UNI