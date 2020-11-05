SHC irked by detention of 4 men in Daniel Pearl murder case

Karachi: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has expressed resentment over the continued detention of four men, who were freed months ago, accused in the 2002 abduction and murder case of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

A two-member bench of the SHC on Wednesday directed provincial authorities to submit a comprehensive report by November 26 regarding the detentions of Omar Sheikh, the key accused, Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil, Dawn news reported.

The development comes after the petitioners had moved the SHC through their counsel against their detention.

On April 2, the SHC had acquitted the four men from the charges of murder and kidnapping for ransom and only found Sheikh guilty of abducting the slain journalist and sentenced him to seven-year imprisonment.

However, the sentence had been completed since he had already spent around 18 years in detention.

The provincial government and the parents of the slain journalist had challenged the SHC's order before the Supreme Court.

Last month, the apex court adjourned he hearing of the appeal filed by the parents for four weeks.

The Pakistan government has also opposed Sheikh's release, saying it would endanger the public, Dawn news reported.

Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002.

A graphic video clip showing his decapitation was delivered to the US consulate nearly a month after his abduction.

Sheikh was arrested in 2002 and sentenced to death by the trial court.

—IANS