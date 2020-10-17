Sharif accuses security of orchestrating his ouster, bringing Imran Khan to power

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League (N) chief Nawaz Sharif on Friday accused the security establishment of being behind his ouster as Prime Minister and for bringing Imran Khan to power.

According to Dawn, the former Prime Minister was addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) first power show in Gujranwala via video link from London. Top opposition leaders gathered to take part in the anti-government campaign.

The comments come post the Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed in a meeting with members of the opposition "counselled them" to not drag the military into the political issues.

"This is your doing...You can label me a traitor if you want, seize my properties, file false cases against me [...] but Nawaz Sharif will continue to speak for his people," added Sharif, as quoted by Dawn.

Sharif also hit out at the incumbent government for "failing to do its job" adding that people are suffering the consequences of the government's incompetence. He further asked why civilian leaders like him were victimised.

"Why are elected prime ministers not allowed to complete their five-year term? We made so many strides in development," he said about the time he was the prime minister adding that "this government ruined everything."

He spoke about being labelled "a traitor" and said that it was not the first time that dictators used this term to oust civilian leaders "because they talk about the law and Constitution".-

—IANS