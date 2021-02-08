Saudi-led coalition intercepts bomb-laden drone

Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition involved in the war in Yemen said it intercepted a second bomb-laden drone launched by the Houthi militia towards the Kingdom's southern region.

The first drone was destroyed on Sunday morning and it also targeted the country's southern region, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Coalition Spokesperson Turki Al-Malki renewed his accusation against the Houthi militia of "systematically and deliberately targeting civilians and civilian sites."

The Houthi militia has intensified attacks on the Yemeni government-held cities in the past year, according to the government of the war-torn country.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Houthi rebels seized control of northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi's government.

In March, coalition will complete its sixth year of involvement in the war.

