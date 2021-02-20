S. Korea reports 446 more COVID-19 cases, 86,574 in total

Seoul: South Korea reported 446 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 86,574.

The daily caseload was down from 561 in the previous day, falling below 500 in four days.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 119 were Seoul residents and 161 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-two cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,869.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,553. The total fatality rate stood at 1.79 percent.

A total of 570 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 77,083. The total recovery rate was 89.04 percent.

The country tested more than 6.39 million people, among whom 6,227,918 tested negative for the virus and 76,137 are being checked. (ANI)