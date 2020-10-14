Russia's Covid tally climbs to 1,340,409

Moscow: Russia has registered 14,231 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 1,340,409, according to health officials on Wednesday.

Moscow reported most of the new cases with 4,573 infections, reaching a cumulative case count of 344,004.

Over the past day, 239 new deaths were reported, taking the country's death toll to 23,205, the country's Covid-19 response centre said, adding that 1,039,705 patients have recovered so far, including 7,920 over the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Russian government has introduced new travel restrictions for the elderly following autumn's surge in Covid-19 cases.

—IANS



