Russian jet intercepts German, US planes above Baltic Sea

Moscow: A Russian fighter intercepted a German and a US military aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the Defence Ministry here said.

Russian airspace control detected the two air targets on Monday flying over the Baltic Sea toward the Russian state border, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement on Monday.

A Russian Su-27 fighter took off and identified the targets as a German Navy P-3C Orion patrol aircraft and a US Air Force U-2S reconnaissance plane.

The Russian jet escorted the foreign aircraft until they flew away from the country's border.

The Ministry said the Su-27 strictly complied with international rules for the use of airspace during the flight.

