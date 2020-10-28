Top
Russian FM self-isolating after coronavirus patient contact

 The Hawk |  28 Oct 2020 6:13 AM GMT

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has the coronavirus, the Sputnik news agency reported, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Because of the contact with a person who has COVID-19, Sergei Lavrov will self-isolate. Visits and meetings that were planned will be postponed," the ministry said, according to the report, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Lavrov is feeling well, it added.

—IANS

