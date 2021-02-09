Russia registers 15,019 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow: Russia registered 15,019 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 15,916 the day before, taking the tally to 3,998,216, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 15,019 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 regions, including 1,464 cases (9.7 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,998,216, with the rate of increase at 0.38 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,584 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,728 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,078 new cases, down from 1,551 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 903 new cases, down from 912 on Monday. No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 530 coronavirus fatalities, up from 407 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 77,598.

Total recoveries count 3,493,886 after 21,795 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 15,881 the day before.

According to the national consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 105 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 638,807 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.