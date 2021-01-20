Russia logs 21,734 new Covid cases

Moscow: Russia recorded 21,734 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 22,857 a day earlier, the country's coronavirus response centre said on Tuesday.

The national tally has thus increased to 3,612,800 with 66,623 deaths and 3,002,026 recoveries, the centre said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow reported 3,115 new cases, raising the Russian capital's caseload to 898,442, while the country's second largest city St. Petersburg registered a bigger number of 3,281 new infections, totalling 304,045.

More than 97.3 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Russia will carry out mass vaccinations for the entire population from this week. Those from high-risk groups have been receiving the jab since early December.

