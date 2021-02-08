Russia adds 16,048 Covid cases

Moscow: Russia confirmed 16,048 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total to 3,967,281, the country's coronavirus response centre said on Sunday.

The number of deaths increased by 432 to 76,661, the centre said, adding that 3,456,210 people have so far recovered, including 19,884 recoveries over the past day, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, which remains the worst-hit in the country, has logged a total of 943,724 cases.

—IANS