'Rogue One' Star Alan Tudyk Not Returning For 'Andor' S1

Los Angeles: Actor Alan Tudyk has said that he won't be featuring in the first season of upcoming "Star Wars" spin-off series "Andor". The show, which will debut on the streamer Disney Plus next year, will see actor Diego Luna return as the titular rebel spy and the cocky daredevil who helped Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso steal the Death Star plans in the hit 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story".

During a conversation with Collider, Tudyk revealed that his character of droid K-2SO will not be included in season one's storyline. "They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there … I'm going to be in the show. "It's just that the story that (showrunner Tony Gilroy) is telling doesn't involve K-2SO until later on… I can't be too specific, but I can definitely say that I'm not going to be in the first season," Tudyk said.

Created by Jared Bush, "Andor" will also feature Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O'Reilly.

—PTI