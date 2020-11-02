Queensland to remain closed to Sydney, Victoria

Canberra: Premier of Australia's Queensland state Annastacia Palaszczuk on Monday said the state's borders will remain closed to Sydney and Victoria to in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Currently, Queensland's border is closed to all of New South Wales, but on Tuesday it is to open to all of the state's residents except for those in greater Sydney, reports the BBC.

In a statement, Palaszczuk said: "There were a lot of attacks and we stood strong. In this job you have to listen to the experts and you have to communicate that to people, and that has stood us in good stead."

The premier added that the measures would be reviewed at the end of the month.

Queensland, which has a population of five million, has recorded 1,200 cases and six deaths since the pandemic began.

On October 31, Australia recorded its first day of no local cases of Covid-19 in almost five months.

— IANS